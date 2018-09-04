The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Limited (IRCTC) is offering a 10 per cent discount on tickets booking through its official website - www.irctc.co.in. The passengers can only avail offers only if they book tickets through digital platforms like Paytm and MobiKwik.

If you are planning a railway journey any time soon, this is the right time to book tickets. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Limited (IRCTC) has come up with amazing discounts on tickets booking through its official website – www.irctc.co.in. However, a subsidiary of the railways has made it clear that passengers can only avail offers if they book tickets through digital platforms like Paytm and MobiKwik. The IRCTC has come up with the offers ahead of the festive season. This is the time when passengers book tickets in advance to avoid last minute chaos.

However, this is not the first time that the IRCTC has come up with an idea like this, earlier the IRCTC had offered discounts on railway tickets to promote digital transactions.

If you make railway ticket booking payments through MobiKwik, the company will offer you a 10 per cent discount. Meanwhile, Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs 100 on ticket bookings through its platform.

Following the race, Flipkart-owned-PhonePe is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 when you book tickets through its platform.

Know how to avail the offer:

Go to the official website of IRCTC (www.irctc.co.in) or mobile application.

Log in using your username and password.

Fill in your travel details.

Enter captcha code and click on proceed to payment.

In the payment mode, choose the e-wallet options.

In wallet category, choose either from Paytm, Freecharge or Mobikwik to avail the offer.

