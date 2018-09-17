Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday reserved its order on whether to summon RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi (also ex-Bihar CM) and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in connection with the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract scam. Special Judge A Bhardwaj said the court needs time to go through documents filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

The ED had said that it has enough evidence agaisnt Lalu Prasad, Rabri, and Tejashwi, along with former minister Premchandra Gupta and his wife Sarla, as well as former IRCTC Managing Director BK Agarwal.

The ED had demanded production of Lalu Prasad and summons for other accused in the case. However, the order on cognizance of chargesheet was reserved for later today.

The Patiala House Court had issued a production warrant against RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav for October 6, 2018. CBI had asked for the issuance of a production warrant against Lalu Prasad as he didn’t appear before Patiala House Court on August 31 as he is in judicial custody in Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in 3 fodder scam cases.

On August 31, the same court had granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a money laundering case related to the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract scam.

