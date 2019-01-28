Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav get bail in IRCTC scam case: Delhi's Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in a money laundering case against them in the 20016 IRCTC scam case on December 20, 2018. Next date of hearing in the case is February 11, 2019.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the 2006 IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case. (File photo)

Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav get bail in IRCTC scam case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court granted regular bail to jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav the 2006 IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case investigated by the Enforcement Department (ED) on Monday. They were granted regular bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 Lakh and a surety amount each. The next date of hearing in the case is February 11, 2019.

Both Rabri and Tejashwi arrived at the court premises in Delhi seeking bail, reports said. On 20 December 2018, Delhi’s Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC scam case. Earlier, the court had adjourned the hearing till January 19, 2018, on a petition filed by Lalu Prasad seeking bail in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in IRCTC scam, for further scrutiny of documents.

However, hearing on ED case in the scam was underway. The court was scheduled to hear the bail application filed of Lalu Prasad in the CBI and ED case at 11 am on the same day in a separate room via video conferencing today and the court had earlier directed CBI to make arrangements regarding this.

Tejashwi Yadav on being granted regular bail in IRCTC scam case: We are confident of getting justice. We trust the judiciary. pic.twitter.com/pe1ycSBkih — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in fodder scam cases and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi since December 23, 2017. Currently, the RJD chief is lodged in a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Yadav’s health condition deteriorated due to a festering boil on his right leg, reports said.

Keeping an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD has decided to hold Lalu Sandesh Chaupal in every panchayat of Bihar where letters to the voters, including the one Yadav, had written before he was sent to jail, will be read out.

On November 21, a Twitter war erupted between Lalu Prasad and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi after the former Tweeted a post mentioning the BJP is scared of him because he is not scared of the smear campaign, enticements, vindictiveness, harassments and blackmails of the BJP and he is the most vocal opponent of their venomous politics.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More