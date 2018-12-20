Patiala House Court grants interim bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC scam case: Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the court premises before time while Lalu Prasad appeared before the court via video conferencing.

Patiala House Court grants interim bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC scam case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court granted interim bail to jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC scam case on Thursday. Earlier, the court adjourned the hearing till January 19, 2018, on a petition filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in IRCTC scam, for further scrutiny of documents.

However, hearing on ED case in the scam was underway. The court was scheduled to hear the bail application filed of Lalu Prasad in the CBI and ED case at 11 am in a separate room via video conferencing today and the court had earlier directed CBI to make arrangements regarding this. Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the court premises before time while Lalu Prasad appeared before the court via video conferencing.

Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in fodder scam cases and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi since December 23, 2017. Currently, the RJD chief is lodged in a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Yadav’s health condition deteriorated due to a festering boil on his right leg, reports said.

Keeping an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD has decided to hold Lalu Sandesh Chaupal in every panchayat of Bihar where letters to the voters, including the one Yadav, had written before he was sent to jail, will be read out.

On November 21, a Twitter war erupted between Lalu Prasad and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi after the former Tweeted a post mentioning the BJP is scared of him because he is not scared of the smear campaign, enticements, vindictiveness, harassments and blackmails of the BJP and he is the most vocal opponent of their venomous politics.

