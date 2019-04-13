IRCTC Train ticket cancellation new rules: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which looks after the ticketing for Indian Railways has announced big changes. Indian Railways country’s largest public transporter and lakhs of people travel through it regularly. When people miss their trains or cancel their bookings on the last minute due to any emergency, passengers often get confused over cancellation charges and refund policies. Today IRCTC made big changes in the ticket booking and cancellations charges, which can affect the RAC and the waiting list passengers.

Earlier there were same cancellations charges for all the trains but now, according to the new rule charges may vary from train to train, berth to berth and also depend on the nature of tickets.

Timings of IRCTC ticket cancellation

The IRCTC and Indian Railway work 24 X 7 but in the new norms, Indian Railways has decided a time frame for cancellation of train tickets. Commuters can cancel their tickets from 12.20 AM and 11.45 PM. However, the latest notification does not mention about the exact timing of refund of ticket amount.

The passengers will get the refund according to their bookings like if a passenger cancels a confirmed window seat, he or she can cancel the ticket 30 minutes before the departure of the train to get the full refund.

If a passenger cancels the 3 AC ticket 48 hours before the departure of the train then only cancellation charges i.e. Rs 180 + GST will be deducted and rest of the amount will be refunded. People who will cancel tickets between 48 to 12 hours of departure of the train, 25 % of the train ticket price and GST will be deducted.

Passengers who cancel tickets between 12 and 4 hours before the train’s departure will have to pay 50 percent of their ticket fare plus GST.

In case of 2 AC ticket cancellation, passengers will have to pay Rs 200 + taxes if they cancel tickets 48 hours before the departure of the train. While for cancelling ticket between 48 hours and 12 hours will cost 25 % of ticket price and 50% cost will be deducted 12 hours and 4 hours ahead of the scheduled departure of the train.

For cancelling 1 AC ticket, passengers have to pay Rs 240 + taxes for cancelling tickets 48 hours before train’s departure. In case of cancellation between 48 hours and 12 hours and 12 house and 4 hours ahead of the scheduled departure of the train, flat 25% and 50% fare plus GST will be cut.

