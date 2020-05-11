Soon after Indian Railways reopened online train ticket booking services, the IRCTC website got crashed and people who wanted to book train tickets are facing problems.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Coperation aka IRCTC’s website crashed soon after the Indian Railways reopened the online train ticket booking. Reports said Indian Railways online train ticket booking services were resumed today at 4pm almost after 50 days. The government has decided to run 15 pair of trains for now which will run between New Delhi Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

The Railways has only allowed passengers to book tickets online though its website irctc.co.in or the IRCTC mobile app and no counters will be opened.

An IRCTC official said passengers have to wear masks and undergo screening while boarding and deboarfing the trains. He added that only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. If you want to travel.

Meanwhile, Congress attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments over suspension of labour laws. The Opposition has asked the Central government not to accept these decisions as they strip workers of their basic rights.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said told media that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely suspended all labour laws for three years that is well beyond the predicted range for the Covid-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh also did the same thing. Gujarat has gone a step further and said it will not follow any labour law for 1200 days. It means a permit is being given to allow exploitation of labour, he added.

