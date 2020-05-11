Indian Railways train tickets booking for 15 pairs of trains was supposed to start at 4 pm today but after IRCTC's website got crashed, railways announced to start ticket booking at 6pm.

Bookings for 15 passenger trains starting from tomorrow will start from 6 pm on Monday as the data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website.

“Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and booking for reservation for these trains was supposed to start at 4 pm today.

“These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi,” an official release said.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile application.

“No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC agents and Railway agents) shall not be permitted. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of maximum seven days,” the release said.

“Only confirmed e-tickets shall be booked. Booking of RAC/waiting list ticket and on board booking by ticket checking staff shall not be permitted. Current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall not be permitted. No Unreserved Tickets (UTS) shall be permitted,” it said.

