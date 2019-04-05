In November last year, Burns had abused and spat at an Air India flight attendant after being refused more wine in the Mumbai-London Air India flight. Burns can be seen throwing tantrums in the video which had gone viral. She can be heard abusing in the video by bragging that she is an international lawyer, followed by spitting at the flight attendant

Irish international human rights lawyer Simone Burns who spat at Air India flight attendant after being declined alcohol in a nine-hour business class flight has been given 6 months jail sentence in the UK. Calling the act insulting and upsetting, Judge Nicholas Wood said Simone was drunk and obnoxious from the beginning to the end. Burns has been sentenced six months in jail for being drunk and two months for assault. Both sentences will be served concurrently as Burn pleaded guilty to both, added Judge Nicholas.

In November last year, Burns had abused and spat at an Air India flight attendant after being refused more wine in the Mumbai-London Air India flight. Burns can be seen throwing tantrums in the video which had gone viral. She can be heard abusing in the video and bragging that she is an international lawyer, followed by spitting at the flight attendant.

Irish lady behaves in such an abusive, racist way with @airindiain crew for being refused extra drinks. Very decent AI crew behaviour. Arrested on landing. Wonder if she should have been controlled onboard with handcuffs. @JitiBhargava @Mohan_Rngnathan pic.twitter.com/kSTDmGOEm5 — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) November 13, 2018

During the hearing at Isleworth Crown Court in London on Thursday, Judge Nicholas said Burns was racially aggravated in her conduct towards the Air India staff. Burn has also been fined 300 pounds to pay as compensation to the flight attendant she spat at. The judge also said that spitting straight into a crew member’s face at close range is a particularly insulting and upsetting act.

Air India complained that the cabin crew was called ‘Indian money-grabbing c***S by Burns after staff refused to serve her more wine. It denied Burns more wine on grounds of airline’s policies which limits the consumption of wines to 3-4 glasses and hard liquor to 2-3 pegs.

Even the other passengers are embarrassed. So shameful pic.twitter.com/IttfjDwBiM — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) November 13, 2018

Burns lawyer Mark Kimsey, in her defence, said her actions were due to a mixture of altitude, consumption of drink and anxiety and that she was likely to miss her uncle’s funeral. Though he added that he was ashamed of her behaviour.

