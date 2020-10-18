An Iron Man shaped balloon was misinterpreted as alien in Dankaur town in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The unusual shape of the balloon had sparked anxiety among people of the town.

In Dankaur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a balloon resembling comic book character ‘Iron Man’ was spotted in the sky. Its sudden appearance incited fear in some of the local inhabitants, who thought it to be some sort of alien. The balloon was sighted yesterday morning (October 17) and later set down in a canal.

People thronged around it, wondering whether it was flying on helium or something extra-terrestrial. Even the police was involved with the mysterious flying vessel, only to be found out as a mere balloon.

Dankaur police official Anil Kumar Pandey said that it was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. He said that a part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little, unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch.

The police official said that people got anxious due to the uncommon shape of the balloon. He added that it was shaped like the Iron Man given its colour and design. He added that it was an unusual sight so some people even thought that it was an alien or something like that, and were anxious.

The police officer said that the balloon must have run out of gas and come down. He said that there was nothing harmful in the balloon but who left it loose in the air still needs to be investigated.

