After the Congress-JD(S) alliance collapsed in Karnataka, speculation is rife that the BJP is now eyeing to topple the Congress-BSP-SP alliance in Madhya Pradesh and interestingly former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hinted at the possibility too citing internal rift within the alliance.

The political backlash for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka after it lost the majority in the house seems irreparable, with the BJP eventually becoming the party with the largest number of votes in the state. Now many are assuming that the next stop for the Centre will be Madhya Pradesh where the Congress is ruling with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress managed to emerge as the single largest party but ran short of two seats to secure a majority and it was with the help of BSP and SP that it finally formed the government

Now after the fall of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, speculation is rife that the next stoppage for BJP to claim its government will be Madhya Pradesh, though such reports have been refuted by the party.

A Congress legislator in what looked like a warning has asked the BJP to refrain from any attempts that would bring down the Kamal Nath- led government in the state. However, according to former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress is likely to face the same plight. He said there is an internal conflict within the Congress-BSP-SP alliance, and it might collapse too.

He added that the fall of Congress would happen by default given the rift in the alliance. Responding to Chouhan’s claims, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary said BJP was trying to kill democracy and added that it was BJP’s tendency to topple other governments.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the ruling government collapsed after 18 days of rigorous efforts as it failed to convince the rebel MLAs to withdraw their resignation. While for BJP, it certainly is a win-win situation especially at this point when its pan-India approach is very much evident given its presence now across seventeen states in the country. As far as Congress is concerned, the party already in shambles with its suspense over the party leadership. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will be taking oath as the new chief minister on Friday.

