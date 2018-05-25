After the Karnataka assembly elections results were announced, Yeddyurappa along with co-legislator B Sreeramulu, resigned as Lok Sabha members and took oath as the MLAs of the newly-constituted state Legislative Assembly. Now, if Yeddyurappa's and Sreeramulu's resignations are accepted, it would mean that the BJP is no longer the single -largest party in the Lok Sabha.

The saffron party's tally in the Lok Sabha may be down to 271, from the 282 seats it won in the 2014 general election.

On May 19, 55-hour long Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was to face a floor test, ordered by the Supreme Court, to prove his government’s majority in the assembly but he failed to induce the support of the requisite number of legislators from the Congress or Janata Dal (Secular) and chose not to subject himself to the trust vote and instead announced his resignation. This led to the fall of the two-day BS Yeddyurappa government but it may not be the only embarrassment that the BJP has to face. The saffron party’s tally in the Lok Sabha may be down to 271, from the 282 seats it won in the 2014 general election.

Let’s break it down

After the Karnataka assembly elections results were announced, Yeddyurappa, an elected Member of Parliament from Shimoga constituency, had to make a choice -to be an MP or an MLA. Yeddyurappa along with co-legislator B Sreeramulu, who was also an elected MP, resigned as Lok Sabha members and took oath as the MLAs of the newly-constituted state Legislative Assembly.

Since BJP already had only 273 members in the Lok sabha-it lost six seats in by-elections and three seats fell vacant after MPs died mid-term-the loss of two more seats makes the party short of the magic number.

However, according to reports, the Lok Sabha website until May 21 showed that there were seven vacant seats, which included Shimoga and Ballari. But since Tuesday, it has displayed that only five seats were vacant. Yeddyurappa and Sreeramulu were back on the list of serving MPs.

In accordance with Article 101(2) of the constitution, no person can be a member of parliament and state assembly at the same time. The person who is elected in both the houses gets 14 days to resign from one of these posts and as per BJP spokesperson, Yeddyurappa and Sreeramulu resigned on May 19, it was understood that their Lok Sabha seats fell vacant.

Experts say that one can hold on to his/her MP position despite giving resignation as long as the speaker doesn’t accept the resignation.

Now it’s possible that speaker Sumitra Mahajan may not have accepted their resignations formally till now. But if Yeddyurappa and Sreeramulu, in fact, resign as MPs, it would mean that the BJP is no longer the single -largest party in the Lok Sabha.

In that case, the tally of 271 will also be on a delicate balance as the BJP has suspended one of its MP from Bihar Kirti Azad. Another MP from the same state, Shatrughan Sinha, has been openly rebelling against the Narendra Modi government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App