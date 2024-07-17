Is Dilip Khedkar Next? After Puja Khedkar's Controversy, IAS Officer's Father Faces New Challenges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Pune initiated an inquiry on Wednesday against Dilip Khedkar, the father of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, regarding unaccounted wealth.

After issues surrounding Puja Khedkar surfaced, the complainant, who had approached the Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau a few months ago to report Dilip Khedkar, again contacted the bureau to request action against the former Director of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau sent a detailed report about the case to their headquarters in Mumbai on Monday, July 15.

Atul Tambe, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said, “There was a complaint against Dilip Khedkar with ACB a few months ago. We have drafted a detailed report of our investigation and complaint and sent it to the HQ for further action. The name of the complainant cannot be disclosed as it is confidential.”

Meanwhile, another case had already been filed against Puja Khedkar’s parents for allegedly threatening farmers with a pistol.

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh said, “The accused are on the run; we are trying to contact them, but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We have also tried to reach their residence, but they are not available.”

He further stated, “Several teams, including officials from the local crime branch and local police stations, are searching for them in Pune and nearby places where they have some farmhouses and other residences. If found, we will question them and take action accordingly.” On Tuesday, July 16, following allegations of her misusing her authority as a trainee IAS officer, Puja Khedkar was relieved from the District Training Programme of the State Government of Maharashtra. She was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, and her training has been put on hold.

The letter from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary, read, “LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your district training programme on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action.”

Puja has been asked to report back to the academy as early as possible, but not later than July 23, 2024. (ANI)