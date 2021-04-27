Registration for the vaccine will take place on the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu App. Beginning May 1, all adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines under a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 programme, as per the Centre.

Following an increase in Covid-19 infections, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to counsel states and UTs on how to successfully implement the new Phase 3 vaccination plan. According to the centre, beginning May 1, all adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines under a “liberalised and accelerated” Phase 3 programme. We’re about to enter 3rd phase, but do we know where vaccine doses are and when they’ll be available? Let’s find out:

Registration for the vaccine will take place on the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu App. Vaccine manufacturers will supply the government of India with 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory-released doses and be able to sell the remaining 50% to state governments and the open market. Before May 1, manufacturers must make a transparent advance announcement of the price for 50% supply, which would be applicable to state governments and in the open market. State governments, private hospitals, commercial institutions, and others will be eligible to purchase vaccine doses from the manufacturers at this expense.

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of the COVID-19 vaccine, announced on Tuesday that it had increased its production capability to 700 million doses a year. At an event, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said that the company will manufacture 30 million doses of Covaxin next month, up from 20 million this month and 15 million last month.