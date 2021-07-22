“JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have great respect and love towards me. After anyone crosses 75 there will be no position for them. For me, they have appreciated my work and they let me work till I am 78-79 years old," Yediyurappa said.

There are speculations within BJP party that B S Yediyurappa exit as Karnataka’s Chief Minister was on the cards. The rumours starting gaining momentum as Chief Minister Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. The reason given for the meeting was to discuss “pending development projects” related to the state. He also met BJP president JP Nadda after meeting PM Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will host dinner for all the party legislators on July 25th to mark the completion of two years of his government in office. According to sources, the CM has invited legislators for dinner on Sunday, 25th July. This somewhere hints about his exit as a Karnataka’s Chief Minister.

In a recent tweet, he wrote, “I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests or indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party”.

He appealed to his party workers and said, “Protest that happened is not right and everyone should cooperate. I request all party workers no one should follow indiscipline”.

Recently, group of seers from Siddaganga Mutt met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence. Siddalinga Swami, Seer of Siddaganga Mutt, said “The Chief Minister has told us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J.P. Nadda have special respect for him as they allowed no one who is aged above 75 but him to rule.”

Meanwhile, Former Union Minister, D V Sadanada Gowda said, “It Is my strong gut feeling that there is absolutely no chance of leadership change in Karnataka. These are all Speculations”.