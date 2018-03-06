In another shocker being reported from Bihar, a newlywed couple was punished in front of everyone for doing a love marriage. The shocking incident took place in Supaul, which is said to be almost 250 km from the state capital. The following matter was highlighted after a local captured the whole incident and later shared on the social media. The couple got married in a temple and later registered their marriage in court on February 26.

The groom was for forced to do sit-ups in front of the entire crowd while the wife was forced to lick her own spit for allegedly eloping

Just a few days after it was reported that a group of 20 men injected acid into the eyes of a man after he eloped with his employer’s wife, another shocker has been reported from the state of Bihar where a couple was humiliated publically for being in love and then getting married. The groom was forced to do sit-ups in front of the entire crowd while the wife was forced to lick her own spit for allegedly eloping. The couple was punished in Bihar’s Supaul, which is almost 250 km from Patna.

The matter was highlighted after a local captured the incident on his mobile phone and later shared it on social media. As per sources, the video is from Barhara Panchayat. Reports suggest that the woman seen in the video belongs to Nepal and had been living at his maternal grandfather’s home for her studies in Barhara, Bihar. Later, the girl fell in love with the man, who was a resident of the same village. Reports suggested that the couple had eloped from the village on February 16.

ALSO READ: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to replace Rs 4 crore bulletproof Mercedes Benz with a new Rs 7 crore bus

As per reports, the couple got married in a temple and later registered their marriage in court on February 26. After getting their marriage registered with the court, the couple returned back to their village, anticipating blessings from their family members. Even before the couple could talk about their ordeal, some miscreants from the village decided to punish the couple in front of the whole village. Soon after the miscreants caught hold of the couple, the man was made to do sit-ups while the wife was made to lick her own spit in front of everyone. Apart from being strict against liquor consumption in the state, Bihar seems to be against love marriages too it seems!

#WATCH Man forced to do sit-ups, his wife forced to lick her spit in public in #Bihar's Supaul for getting married after eloping (01.03.18) pic.twitter.com/DRqGSL4PQ7 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

ALSO READ: Porn addiction of son forces father to chop off son’s right hand!

ALSO READ: Mix reactions! Twitter emerges as battleground after a statue of Vladimir Lenin allegedly bulldozed by BJP supporters

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App