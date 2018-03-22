Harjit Masih, the lone survivor of Mosul kidnapping that took place in 2014, on Thursday made a revelation about 40 Indians who were held captive by the Islamic State (IS) and said that he was asked by the officials not to mention that Indian people held captive by IS had died.

Harjit Masih, the lone survivor of Mosul kidnapping that took place in 2014, on Thursday made a revelation about 40 Indians who were held captive by the Islamic State (IS) and said that he was asked by the officials not to mention that Indian people held captive by IS had died. Harjit Masih was the only survivor when the Islamic State kidnapped 40 Indian people in 2014. Narrating his ordeal, Harjit Masih, who was among those 40 construction workers, said that the Indians were held hostage when they were trying to escape IS siege on June 11, 2014. The lone survivor after he returned from IS captivity was kept in a ‘protective custody’ by the government.

Further speaking about Indian hostages in IS captivity, Harjit Masih claimed that he had seen fellow Indians being executed. However, the Indian government did not accept claims made by Harjit. Speaking to NDTV, Harjit Masih said, “They (the officers who dealt with me in protective custody) lured me with the promise of a job and told me to say that the others were not dead. They told me to say I don’t know (about the others) and that I escaped.” Speaking about his stay in protective custody, Harjit Masih said that he was treated well, however, he did not remember names of officers who handled him after he escaped from IS captivity.

Also Read: Centre to fully fund education of children of martyrs, disabled soldiers

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief over the death 0f 39 Indians in Mosul. He added that the government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. “Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul.”

The information that 39 Indians in IS captivity were dead was given by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the Parliament. Making a statement, Sushma Swaraj said that all 39 Indians who had gone missing from war-torn Mosul in the year 2014 were dead. She added that a team of Iraqi and Indian officials had found their bodies from a mass grave in Badush. 40 Indians had gone missing in Mosul after the city was captivated by Islamic State. In the year 2015, one of them managed to flee from the clutches of IS and said all others were dead.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi asks BJP to talk about Indians killed in Iraq instead of ‘diverting’ attention with Cambridge Analytica

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App