The Goa assembly on Thursday amended the Goa Tourist Place (Protection&Maintenance) Act 2001, prohibiting drinking alcohol, cooking in public places, including beaches essentially putting a ban on the much talked about Goa beach parties. The amendment also provides for a monetary fine of Rs 2,000 for any individual who is caught in violation of the new rule, and for a group of persons, it’s Rs 10,000.

Today, after the amendment to the Act, TTAG said that it was the right move in the right direction however, the questions remain on who will implement it. The body cautioned again police laxity saying that failure to implement it will be back to square one.

The move has come amid the falling footfall of tourists in the state, according to a report in Hindustan Times, foreign tourists comprised 20% of Goa’s total tourism inflow but now the figure has halved to 10%. Foreign tourists are more lucrative than domestic tourists but the growing incidences of drunken brawl and harassment have been a major issue in driving away the foreign tourists.

Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo had earlier this month said that there was no point promoting Goa in international markets only to show the tourists drunkenness and garbage.

“Stop people drinking on the footpath, on the promenades, on the beaches, breaking bottles. The minute you stop this you will see that this crowd will stop coming to Goa. They don’t want to drink in a shack or a restaurant, because they know it is expensive. They just want to buy and come on the beach and get drunk and look at women,” Lobo was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

