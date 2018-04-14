MR Gopinath Pillai, died on Friday night in Kerala after his car jumped the divider and collided with a truck coming from opposite direction. Apart from Gopinath Pillai, Ishrat Jahan's mother was the other petitioner in the case. It was on the demand of Pillai and Jahan's mother, Shamima Kauser, that the CBI probe was launched.

One of the petitioners in Ishrat Jahan case, MR Gopinath Pillai, died in a car accident on Friday night. Gopinath was the father of Pranesh Pillai alias Javed Ghulam Shaikh who was one of those who was killed in 2004 police encounter. As per reports, Pillai had suffered some serious injuries after being involved in an accident on Wednesday. He was later rushed to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday. The accident took place in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

Apart from Gopinath Pillai, Ishrat Jahan’s mother was the other petitioner in the case. It was on the demand of Pillai and Jahan’s mother, Shamima Kauser, that the CBI probe was launched. After the CBI took over the probe, at least seven police officers with Gujarat Police were arrested in the case. Reports suggest that four CBI officers were implicated in Ishrat Jahan case. Gopinath had asked for the CBI probe after his son was accused of being a terrorist. Talking to TOI, Gopinath had earlier claimed that his son had been working with a “desh bhakt” police officer and was a police informant. He said, “My son told me that he helped the police, and in return, the police helped him. I did not know who that senior cop was. But my son said that he had very good relations with that officer. He said the officer was a desh bhakt.”

Commenting on the probe, Pillai’s advocate said that they had opposed the way in which the CBI’s probe progressed. They also opposed the plea filed by police as well as the IB officers. Reacting to the death reports of the Pillai, his family said that they do not suspect any foul play in the matter. Reports said that the car jumped over the divider and collided with another truck coming from opposite direction.

