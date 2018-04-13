Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case petitioner Gopinath Pillai was killed in road accident on Friday in Alappuzha district of Kerala. Family members confirmed that he died when his car met with an accident at 2 pm. Pillai's son Pranesh alias Javed Shaikh, along with Ishrat Jahan and 2 others killed in an encounter by the Gujarat Police. In February this year, a CBI court acquitted the former DGP PP Pandey, one the accused in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case

Gopinath Pillai, one of the petitioners in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, was killed in road accident on Friday in Alappuzha district of Kerala. According to the family members, Pillai passed away in the afternoon at 2 am. Pillai’s car met with an accident while returning from the hospital after a health checkup. Following the incident, Pillai was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. However, his brother who was driving the car is stable. Pillai’s son, Pranesh alias Javed Shaikh, along with Ishrat Jahan and 2 others was killed in an encounter by the Gujarat Police.

The Central Bureau of Investigation sought extra time from a special investigative agency court in Ahmedabad to respond to discharge pleas of accused former IPS DG Vanzara and former Superintendent of Police NK Amin in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case. This year in February, a special CBI court acquitted the former DGP PP Pandey, one of the accused in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case. There are more police officers that are involved in the case including GL Singhal, Tarun Barot are out on bail. A Special Investigation Team, which was constituted after the orders of Gujarat High Court, in its report said that it was a fake encounter as all 4 sitting in the car were abducted before they were murdered.

In 2013, CBI filed its 1st charge sheet in the case, which named 7 police officers as accused, who are facing charges of kidnapping, murder and conspiracy. Last year, after creating furore for being given an extension to their service last year, Gujarat police officials NK Amin and Tarun Barot accused in Ishrat Jahan encounter told the Supreme Court that the two will resign from their post in the state police.

Rahul Sharma, a retired police officer had challenged the reappointment of Amin as Superintendent of Police at Tapi district and Barot as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Railways in Barodara last year on August 31.

