Special CBI court discharges ex IPS DG Vanzara, NK Amin in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case: A Special CBI court in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad dropped proceedings against ex-IPS officer DG Vanzara and NK Amin on account of non-production of sanction of prosecution from the Gujarat government on Thursday. The Gujarat government refused to grant sanction citing that the police officers did their official duty.

Both Vanzara and Amin had filed discharge applications in the court after the Gujarat government refused to grant sanctions to the CBI to prosecute the two former police officers. Hearing the case, justice JK Pandya allowed the discharge pleas filed by Vanzara and Amin and dropped all the proceedings against them.

