ISI-backed Khalistanis, Kashmiris attack British Indians at Indian High Commission in London, shout Naraa-e-Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar: The incident took place on Saturday when members of Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council (OPWC) and Sikhs for Justice gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London during a demonstration called to protest against "atrocities on ethnic minorities in India". As a mark of protest, members of Friends of India Society, UK demonstrated placards against the anti-Indian elements which led to a scuffle, reports said.

ISI-backed Khalistanis, Kashmiris attack British Indians at Indian High Commission in London, shout Naraa-e-Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar: Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is using the pro-Khalistani people and Kashmiris as a weapon to terrorise and attack Indians who are residing in the United Kingdom, reports said. The ugly face of Pakistan-sponsored hate crime against Indians was visible on Saturday when some pro-Khalistani and Kashmiri people attacked a number of British Indians who were standing outside the Indian High Commission in London.

#WATCH Pakistan’s ISI backed Khalistanis attacked a number of British Indians who were standing outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 9. The men wearing Sikh turbans raised slogans 'Naraa-e-Taqbeer' & 'Allah-u-Akbar' pic.twitter.com/7L5Fume7nv — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

Pakistan is holding meetings with India to finalize the modalities for Kartarpur Corridor and at the same time uniting pro-Khalistanis and Kashmiris against India in the sub-continent and on the foreign oil to defame India. In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, the nexus between Pakistan government and Jaish-e-Mohammad was exposed and the world community criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting terror as a weapon against India.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list at the end of its week-long plenary meeting in Paris and warned the nation to curb terror financing. Almost all the countries of the including Britain, Australia, America, Germany, Japan and Pakistan’s all-weather ally China supported India’s fight against state-sponsored terrorism.

India’s diplomatic lobby isolated Pakistan in the international community and to avenge Balakot air strike, Pakistan is using the anti-Indian elements now.

On February 26, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a pre-dawn air strike. It took the IAF over 200 hours of planning that began following intelligence inputs regarding a second suicide terror strike somewhere in India.

