ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad produced before NIA court

Mohsin Ahmad, an accused active member of ISIS, was brought before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Patiala House Court complex here on Monday.

Mohsin was detained on Saturday at his apartment in Delhi for suspected involvement in the collecting of finances for the terrorist organisation from sympathisers in India and overseas and delivering it to Syria and other locations in the form of cryptocurrencies, according to the agency on Sunday. Mohsin was apprehended by the NIA during a search of his current apartment in Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

According to the NIA, he was detained in connection with ISIS’s online and on-ground activities. The NIA registered the case on its own initiative on June 25 of this year.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad,” said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further stated that the apprehended suspect was sending these monies to Syria and other locations in the form of cryptocurrency in order to boost ISIS’s activities, and that further investigations into the case are ongoing.

In July of this year, the NIA conducted searches at 13 individuals’ homes in six states in connection with ISIS-related operations. Raids were carried out in six states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The agency conducted searches at Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, Arariya district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Deoband districts in Uttar Pradesh. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25, 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.