Muslim preacher Zakir Naik has denied media reports claiming his return to India today. He termed all the media reports as "totally baseless and false." He said that he will definitely return to his homeland if the government ensures a fair prosecution. Also, the NIA has also denied the reports of his comeback to India.

Muslim Preacher Zakir Naik has denied the media reports claiming that he will be returning to India on Wednesday. Calling the statement issued “totally baseless and false”, Naik said that he has no plans to come back to India. He stated that he will surely return to India if the government will provide him with a fair prosecution. Reacting to the reports, the National Investigation Authority also said that they have no information about Naik’s return to India. The NIA also said that they are also verifying the news reports.

Earlier several reports suggested that a Malaysian top official has confirmed that he will leave the country to return to India on Wednesday. Known for his hate speeches promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups, Zakir Naik has been living in Malaysia since 2016 following a criminal case filed against him by the NIA.

The Malaysian government recently denied any authority to arrest Naik after the Interpol rejected India’s request to issue a red corner notice against him in December. The Union Home Ministry has also declared that his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) is an unlawful association. Besides this, Naik’s name was also targeted for his hate speeches that allegedly inspired an IS terrorist during 2016 Dhaka attack.

He also made headlines when he supported Osama Bin Laden and dubbed America as the terrorist. A Bangladeshi channel was banned for telecasting his preachings after the Dhaka attacks. A Mumbai court has also declared him as a “proclaimed offender” in 2017.

Meanwhile, Zakir Naik will continue to stay in Putrajaya in Malaysia, until he feels that the Indian government is fair to him. Meanwhile, the NIA has been also verifying the media reports that claimed Naik’s return to India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More