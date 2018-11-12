Amid the ongoing visit of Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to Abu Dhabi, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was signed today. The initiative has been taken to explore ways of storing crude oil at ISPRL’s underground oil storage facility which is situated in Karnataka. The ISPRL’s underground oil storage facility currently has 2.5 million tonne capacity where the crude oil will be kept in compartments at Padur.
One of the objectives of the government-owned ISPRL to enter this MoU with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is to explore ways to store crude oil for emergency needs and situations. However, the crude oil shipment from ADNOC will initially be stored at ISPRL underground facility at Mangalore which has a capacity of 5.86 million barrels.
The MoU was signed by Director of Marketing, Sales and Trading at ADNOC Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri and ISPRL CEO and MD HPS Ahuja during the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in the presence of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Dharmendra Pradhan.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Al Jaber termed the MoU as a strategic partnership between the UAE and India as it is an important oil market which leverages the UAE and ADNOC’s expertise and oil resources. Al Jaber further added that they hope this understanding with led this framework to a partnership and create opportunities for ADNOC to increase deliveries of high-quality crude oil to India’s expanding energy market which will also help India to secure its energy needs.
Following this partnership, ADNOC has become the only foreign oil and gas company at present which will invest in terms of crude oil and play a part in strategic petroleum reserves program in India.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking at the occasion said that the MoU will further help both the countries to explore opportunities in this sector of storing crude oil at Padur. It also help in strengthening the strategic relationship between the two countries.
