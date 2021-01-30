Blast outside Israeli Embassy could be a 'terror attack', says envoy Ron Malka. Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered footage from the Blast site. 2 persons were seen being dropped off by a cab.

A low-intensity explosion which happened near the Israel Embassy in Delhi rocked the National Capital. The nature of the explosion is being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries have been reported and further investigation is underway. In the wake of this blast, investigators from Israel will be reaching Delhi soon. The Israeli team is believed to assist Indian agencies to probe the low-intensity explosion.

Dy Ambassador Of Israel spoke exclusively to NewsX and said they have no information of the blast yet. Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered footage from the Blast site. 2 persons were seen being dropped off by a cab. Security has been tightened in Mumbai at all locations including near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and Mumbai Police is on high alert following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi.

According to sources the blast that took place in front of Jindal House where the CCTV cameras are not working. However, CCTV footage from other locations has been gathered. The forensic Team arrived at I0srael Embassy Blast spot immediately. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation.

Also Read: Union Budget Session Kicks-Off: President articulates Govt’s vision; Oppn parties hold protest

Also Read: Amid ongoing Farmers-Centre deadlock, Delhi traffic police closes Ghazipur border; traffic diverted at several locations

In a shocking revelation, an envelope has been found near the Israeli Embassy which had described the Incident as ‘Trailer’. The letter sparked the controversy which showed the blast seek ‘revenge’ for the assassination of Iran’s General & Scientist.