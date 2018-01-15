India and Israel on Monday (January 15) exchanged a number of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a 6-day visit to India. In a total, India and Israel signed nine MoUs, including in the areas of cyber security and oil and gas. PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed a joint press conference on Monday.

Speaking at the press conference, PM Narendra Modi said, "In Defence, I have invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with our companies. We will strengthen existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples."

Among MoUs signed between India and Israel, a protocol between India and Israel on amendments to the air transport agreement was also signed. Another agreement was on film-co-production between India and Israel. A 3rd MoU between the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH and the Centre for Integrative Complementary Medicine, Shaare Zedek Medical Centre of Israel, related to cooperation in the field of research in homeopathic medicine.

While addressing the joint press conference, PM Modi further mentioned, “Last year in July, I carried the greetings and friendship of 1.25 billion Indians during my momentous journey to Israel. In return, I was overwhelmed by the generous affection & warmth of the Israeli people led by my friend Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu).”

Speaking at the presser, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “My friend Narendra if anytime you want to do a Yoga class with me, it is a big stretch but I will be there. We remember the horrific savagery in Mumbai(26/11 attacks), we will never give in and will fight back. It (PM Modi’s visit to Israel) excited all Israelis and of course many Israelis of Indian descent & origin came. Well I thought I was in a rock concert. But it was a historic event.” Here is the complete list of agreements signed between India and Israel.