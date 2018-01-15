Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on his 6-day India, visited Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi broke the protocol and personally received his Israeli counterpart. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday said, "This is a dawn of a new era in the friendship between India and Israel." Take a look at a brief history of India-Israel relationship.

Developments between India-Israel relationship have witnessed a sharp rise in the past few months when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visited Israel after concluding his United States visit meeting President Donald Trump in 2017. The use of word ‘friend’ to acknowledge each other, both the nations’ heads — PM Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu — gave a new pace to the relationship between the nations to further cooperate in the areas of interest and support each other’s development. India-Israel relationship, which goes back to Independence era and have an extensive economic, military and strategic partnership.

Talking about major areas of cooperation between the two nations, Israel is India’s second largest defence supplier after Russia as India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment. According to data, in the decade between (1999-2009), the military business between the two nations was worth around $9 billion. The cooperation between India and Israel touched another landmark when the two nations extend to intelligence sharing on terrorist group and joint military training. Now at a time when Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is on his 6-day India visit, during which he will visit Mumbai and Gujarat, let’s take a look at 10 highlights of India-Israel relationship.

10 highlights of India-Israel relationship over the decades

During the period between 1948-50, Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who believed the Jews had the prior claim for Israel opposed the creation of Israel on religious terms. In September 1950, India officially recognised the State of Israel. Following India’s informal recognition of Israel, the then Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said, “we would have (recognised Israel) long ago, because Israel is a fact. We refrained because of our desire not to offend the sentiments of our friends in the Arab countries.” In the year 1953, Israel opened its first consulate in Mumbai, however, the then Nehru government refrained from building full diplomatic ties with Israel as it supported the Palestinian case. India did so while having a view that by initiating for deep diplomatic ties with Israel, its relationship with the Arab world may have got damaged. India, after furthering with its pro-arab policy, finally in 1992 formally established relations with Israel and opened an embassy in Tel Aviv in January 1992 and it was only after that, the ties between the two nations started flourishing due to common strategic interests and security threats. Despite India’s condemnation of the Israeli military actions in Palestinian territories, the diplomatic relations have on the rise between the two nations. The year 1997, was a landmark year when first Israeli President Ezer Weizman visited India. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was the first Indian minister who visited Israel in the year 2000, during the government of BJP led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was the first Israeli head who visited India in 2003 during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had expressed the confidence that Ariel Sharon’s would further consolidate the bilateral ties. In the year 2012, the then Indian Foreign Minister SM Krishna made a two-day visit to Israel. It was termed as a historical step forward in developing the relations between the two nations by Israel. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Narendra Modi after he was elected as Prime Minister of India in 2014. Both the leaders met in New York City on the sideline of the UN General Assembly.

Ever since, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, India-Israel relationship has witnessed a sharp rise. In 2017, PM Modi visited Israel, and both the nations extended cooperation in various fields. And now when his Israeli counterpart his here, who will also visit to Taj Mahal, it is expected that relationship between both the countries will touch new heights.