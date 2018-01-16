Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a 6-day India tour will visit Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. On January 15, both PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu address a joint press conference and discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two nations.

India and Israel on Monday also signed 9 Memorandum of Understands (MoUs) including in the areas of cyber security and oil and gas. Speaking at the joint press conference on Monday, PM Narendra Modi said, “In Defence, I have invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with our companies. We will strengthen existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples.” Among MoUs signed between India and Israel, a protocol between India and Israel on amendments to the air transport agreement was also signed. Another agreement was on film-co-production between India and Israel. A 3rd MoU between the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH and the Centre for Integrative Complementary Medicine, Shaare Zedek Medical Centre of Israel, related to cooperation in the field of research in homeopathic medicine.

Furthering with his 6-day India tour, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday while showing a gesture of his friendship for Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “My friend Narendra if anytime you want to do a Yoga class with me, it is a big stretch but I will be there.”