Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced an agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Pixxel, a private satellite company for the launch of their first satellite in 2021. The Department of Space also entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, a Chennai based start-up company.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced an agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Pixxel, a private satellite company for the launch of their first satellite in 2021. The Department of Space also entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, a Chennai based start-up company for building private small satellite launch vehicle.

This partnership will also enable the Department of Space to mentor the private players and help them collaborate with the Indian space agency. This is aimed at developing a public-private partnership and further develop the space tech market in India.

Union Minister of Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh had earlier said that the government will allow private companies to utilise infrastructures of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Such otherwise not available elsewhere in India under Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe).

Also Read: Farmers to observe ‘Pan-India strike’ today; cops issue travel advisory, security beef up

There are more than 500 companies that partner with ISRO in carrying out space activities. The broad areas and sectors covered by private companies are providing materials, mechanical fabrication, electronic fabrication, system development, integration etc.