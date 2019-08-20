ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Chandrayaan 2 lunar orbit insertion success: On September 3, ISRO scientists will have a small manoeuvre for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Chandrayaan 2 lunar orbit insertion success: K Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday congratulated all the scientists and technicians involved in the prestigious moon mission project on the success of Chandrayaan 2 lunar orbit insertion manoeuvre. Sivan said Chandrayaan 2 successfully entered the lunar orbit after 1,738 seconds of manoeuvre while lander Vikram will soft-land on Moon at 1:55 am on September 7, 2019.

The complex Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was carried out at 9 am for about 30 minutes and Chandrayaan 2 was precisely inserted in the defined orbit while the next major event will happen on September 2, 2019, when lander Vikram will be separated from the orbiter, Sivan said. On September 3, ISRO scientists will have a small manoeuvre for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km.

Subsequently, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and enters into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon. On September 7, it will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft-land in the South polar region of the Moon.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru. All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 are healthy.

The next Lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled tomorrow (August 21, 2019) between 1230-13:30 hrs IST, ISRO said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App