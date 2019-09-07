After Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon mission lander Vikram lost the connection with ISRO headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO control centre on Saturday at 8 am.

Chandrayaan 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Saturday, September 7, at 8 am, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a Tweet. PM Modi is expected to laud ISRO scientist for their hard work for the Chandrayaan-2 or Moor Mission. Reports say the Moon Mission’s lander Vikram lost the contact with headquarter scientists when it was just 2.1 km above the lunar surface.

An ISRO scientist said the communication from Vikram Lander to the ground station in Bengaluru was lost when the craft was only a few kilometers away. He added that the data was being analyzed to know what went wrong and why things went unscripted.

#ISRO

Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST.@PMOIndia @narendramodi — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019

After the heart-breaking announcement from the ISRO K Sivan that scientists have lost the connection with Vikram lander, PM Modi addressed the people and scientists who were present at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. PM Modi praised the scientists and their hard work and told them not to get dejected and disheartened. The nation of its technology and scientists, Prime Minister added.

“You have done a great job and the country is proud of you. I am with you always,” PM

Narendra Modi said to the team of ISRO scientists.

Watch Live : Landing of Chandrayaan-2 on Lunar Surface The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on lunar surface is scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, September 07, 2019 Posted by Facebook on Friday, 6 September 2019

Timeline of India’s second unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan -2:

June 12: ISRO Chairman K Sivan announced July 15 as the launch date for India’s second Moon Mission Chandrayaan-2.

June 29: All tests were successfully completed for Moon Mission with lander Vikram assembled with Pragyan Rover.

July 4: Integration of Chandrayaan-2 with launcher GSLV MkIII-M1 was completed.

July 7: The carrier, GSLV MkIII-M1, was moved to the launch pad.

July 14: Countdown started for Chandrayaan-2 launch.

July 15: At the mid-night, ISRO called off Chandrayaan-2’s launch due to a technical snag minutes before the launch.

July 18: ISRO scientists announced a fresh date for Chandrayaan-2’s launch. Now the launch was rescheduled for July 22 at 2.43 pm.

July 21: Countdown started for the GSLV MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 launch after final tests.

July 22: ISRO successfully launched the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

August 4: ISRO shared the 1st set of photos of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan-2.

August 14: The spacecraft successfully entered Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

August 20: ISRO announced that the Chandrayaan-2 has left the earth’s last space layer and inserted into Lunar orbit.

August 22: Pictures of Moon surface taken by Chandrayaan-2’s LI4 Camera were released by ISRO.

August 21: Second lunar orbit manoeuvre performed.

August 28: Third lunar bound orbit manoeuvre performed.

August 30: Fourth lunar orbit manoeuvre performed.

September 1: Fifth and final lunar orbit manoeuvre performed.

September 2: Vikram lander left the Orbiter.

September 3: To bring Vikram closer to the moon, scientists performed first de-orbiting manoeuvre successfully.

September 4: Second de-orbiting manoeuvre performed.

September 7: Vikram lander was about to make landing and was performing normally but before an altitude of 2.1 km from moons surface the spacecraft lost the contact with ISRO scientists minutes before touching the lunar surface.

