Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday addressed a press conference and listed out its achievements and major work done in 2018. Speaking of its achievements, ISRO chief said that the space research organisation made 7 launches in 2018, successfully launched GSLV, in totality worked on 17 mission in the previous year. Addressing the press conference, ISRO chief said that Rs 10,000 crore has been approved for the Gaganyan mission and apart from that the organisation will be working on 32 new missions in 2019.

Mentioning about the funds approved for other projects, ISRO chief said that Rs 30,000 crore has been granted for other projects, Rs 10,600 crore for Gaganyan. ISRO projects will create around 20,000 jobs, during which Gaganyan will be its priority.

ISRO Chief K Sivan: The target for two unmanned missions to space is December 2020 and July 2021. The target for a manned mission to space is December 2021. pic.twitter.com/6YtTrTGaxN — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

Speaking in the press conference about the upcoming unmanned missions, ISRO chief K Sivan said that the target for two unmanned missions to space is December 2020 and July 2021. The target for a manned mission to space is December 2021. Giving more clarity on the Gaganyan mission, ISRO chief said that the preparations for Gaganyaan mission are underway since it has been a major turning point for ISRO.

Sharing more information on the Gaganyaan mission, K Sivan said that the initial training for the mission will be done in India but the advanced training preparation will be done in Russia. He said that it is their aim to place women astronauts in the team.

