ISRO chief K Sivan on Saturday said the country will send its man to space by December 2021. K Sivan said that the first Indian will be carried by country-made rocket and the ISRO is working for it. While addressing the 8th convocation of IIT, Bhubaneswar, Sivan said Gaganyaan mission is important for India which will boost the science and technology capabilities of the country.

Sivan said the students should take risks and innovate new things. He said the chance of achieving significant in life is to calculate the risks. The risk calculation will save the problematic areas.

Talking about the recent Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter, Sivan said the orbiter will give data for next seven and a half years. He said all technologies of the moon mission have proved accurate except for the soft landing of Vikram lander.

The Gaganyaan programme was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence day speech this year. Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the spacecraft consists of a service module and a crew module.

ISRO Chief K Sivan: The 2nd unmanned human space plane, we are targeting for July 2021. By December 2021 the first Indian will be carried out, by our own rocket, to space. This is our target, everybody at ISRO is working on that. https://t.co/CftiwoNaH1 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

The mission will make India 4th in line to have sent a human to space. The spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit of 300-400 km.

Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had announced to have completed the first step of selecting astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission. The process which took place at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine at Bengaluru, the selected astronauts are scheduled to remain in space for about a week before returning.

