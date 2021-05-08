The head of ISRO Dr K. sivan disclosed the amount of liquified oxygen being supplied to Kerala and Tamil Nadu being around 9.5 tonnes every day. Meanwhile, DRDO, along with the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) had been working on a program that could test patients for coronavirus much faster.

As India tries to fight off the second wave of coronavirus, many institutions and ministries have joined the fray and are helping beat back the virus. Even the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have been aiding India’s battle against Coronavirus.

Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, stated on May 6th that the Department of Space has above and beyond its call of duty to aid in the measured being taken against the virus. ISRO has transported medical oxygen cylinders to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The head of ISRO Dr K. sivan disclosed the amount of liquified oxygen being supplied to Kerala and Tamil Nadu being around 9.5 tonnes every day. The oxygen being delivered to Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh is also increasing drastically by the day. Dr Sivan reported that this oxygen is produced by ISRO itself through its Propulsion Complex Wing and approximately 87 tonnes of oxygen had been transported to Kerala and Tamil Nadu at the time of his statement. This has been achieved through a full day work schedule by ISRO.

Meanwhile, DRDO, along with the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) had been working on a program that could test patients for coronavirus much faster and have presented it in the form of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm called Atman AI that will be able to detect the presence of coronavirus through chest X-rays. Atman AI has thus far, shown a precision rate of 96.73%.

