The panel appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the “illegal” arrest, “tremendous harassment” and “immeasurable anguish” of the former director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, Scientist S. Nambi Narayanan at the hands of Kerala cops, has submitted its report. Narayanan was arrested for allegedly being involved in the 1994 espionage case of ISRO and the said panel was set up by the apex court in the year 2018.

In the year 2018, the Supreme Court had appointed a high-level panel of three members led by former SC judge DK Jain and had also instructed the then Congress government of Kerala to cough up the compensation of INR 50 Lac for having forced S. Nambi to undergo humiliation.

The probe carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had revealed that the arrest of Scientist S. Nambi Narayanan was illegal and the CBI had held the then police officers responsible for the same. The history of the case also has a political connection, then Chief Minister of Kerala, late K Karunakaran had to resign as Congress accused him of this case.

S. Nambi Narayanan is an ex ISRO scientist and the former director of the cryogenic project at ISRO. The 79-year-old ISRO scientist was held in 1994 after the arrest of Maldivian national Mariam Rasheeda allegedly having stolen sketches of ISRO rockets to sell them to Pakistan.

