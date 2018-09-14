Nambi Narayanan ISRO espionage case: The Supreme Court said that the arrest of S Nambi Narayanan was needless and unnecessary. The court further granted him a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. As per reports, a probe has been ordered against the SIT officers who had framed the ISRO scientist in the espionage case.

The alleged espionage case against the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) space scientist S Nambi Narayanan was put to rest by the Supreme Court on Friday. The Supreme Court said that the arrest of S Nambi Narayanan was needless and unnecessary. The court further granted him a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. As per reports, a probe has been ordered against the SIT officers who had framed the ISRO scientist in the espionage case. Reacting to the ruling, scientist Nambi said that the compensation given to him for his sufferings will not do justice.

Taking cognizance of Nambi’s remark, the Supreme Court further appointed a retired SC Judge committee to probe the ways in which justice can be served to the former space scientist. Meanwhile, talking about the recent ruling, Nambi said he is yet to see the judgement.

During the hearings, former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan said that he is hurt. He added that he had served the nation and was fabricated under espionage charges. The scientist claimed that he suffered agony for 10 years. The 76-year-old scientist added that he was given a clean chit by the CBI and their report was after accepted by the Magistrate.

I am yet to see the judgement. All I know is that Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation and a judicial inquiry will be conducted: ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan pic.twitter.com/HKWxkhyz6w — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

The following ruling was given by the Supreme Court bench, headed by CJI Dipak Misra. Nambi has previously demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and action against the SIT officers.

The following development comes to light after the Supreme Court, on May 9, noted that S Nambi Narayan’s reputation was hampered after he was named in the espionage case. The ruling added that the Kerala Government cannot deny their “vicarious liability” to grant him compensation.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan was arrested in 1994 by the Kerala Police, He was later charged with leaking vital defence secrets to two of the intelligence officers of Maldives. As per reports, the officer investigating the case claimed that the secrets which were shared by Nambi involved high-level confidential flight test data form the number of experiments which were done during the satellite and rocket launches.

Apart from Nambi Narayanan, D Sasikumaran was also accused of selling the secrets from ISRO for millions. Following the charges, Nambi was arrested spent around 50 days in jail.

Later, the case was transferred to the CBI which gave a clean chit to Nambi.

