ISRO launches Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota, social media applauds perfect lift-off: India’s much-anticipated moon mission, Chandrayaan 2 has finally taken off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today, July 22, 2019. Earlier on July 15, the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had hampered the launch after a technical glitch was found. Also known as Baahubali or Fat Boy, the 3850 kg Chandrayaan 2 was lifted off ar 2:43 pm today. Onboard the 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), the Chandrayaan-2 is 44 meters in height and consists of three spacecraft, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

With the Rs 978 crore project, India will become the fourth country to touch down on the lunar surface after the US, Russia and China. While the orbiter will revolve around the moon for about a year, the lander named Vikram will make a soft landing on the lunar surface to let the 27-kilogram six-wheeled rover explore the South Pole of the moon. Chandrayaan 2 is India’s second unmanned mission to moon after Chandrayaan 1.

Meanwhile, Indian across the country have been applauding the ISRO over its success. People have been pouring in their excitement and praises to the ISRO by posting the images of Chandrayaan 2’s takeoff from the Sriharikota. Here are some of the social media reactions:

Proud that @ISRO's #Chandrayaan2 took flight today. We are extremely overwhelmed to know that it is a termed as #Baahubali for its scale and the effort that went into making it happen. Couldn't be happier. Congratulations on the successful launch..???? pic.twitter.com/gEw6uTdql2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 22, 2019

#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

Successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 by @isro ,

historic day for every Indian.

To the Lunar South Pole!

Jai Hind ?? AB DUNIYA SE KAHO COPY THAT ? pic.twitter.com/UL5KPXYwwO — ? (@Stark_Fan007) July 22, 2019

What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro pic.twitter.com/8dCRwJSiSm — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 22, 2019

Congratulations #ISRO and all our scientists who have put in their hard work! #Chandrayaan2 ?we are poud of you ?Historical achievement for India ???????? pic.twitter.com/Fjy7uGyS3t — Ashish (@Im_ashishY) July 22, 2019

