ISRO launches India’ first HysIS satellite, along with 30 other satellites, on PSLV-C43 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched India’ first hyperspectral imaging satellite (HysIS) and 30 other micro and nanosatellites of eight foreign countries on Thursday. The satellites were launched after a 16-hour countdown, reports said. HysIS is India’s earth observation satellite. The goal of HysIS is to study the earth’s surface in visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It will also monitor pollution and provide soil and water data, reports said. The mission life of the satellite is 5 years.

The PSLV rocket carried the 380 kg Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite and 30 others together weighing 261.5 kg as its payload. The PSLV rocket will place the HysIS in 636 km polar sun-synchronous orbit with an inclination of 97.957 degrees just over 17 minutes into the flight while the other satellites will soon be placed in a 504 km orbit. The entire mission will take about 112 minutes to be completed after the rocket’s liftoff, the ISRO said. According to reports, 23 satellites are from the US while the rest are from Australia, Canada, Columbia, Finland, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Spain.

ISRO’s commercial arm Antrix Corporation Limited contacted the foreign clients for their satellite launch.

PSLV is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages. PSLV-C43 is the Core Alone version of PSLV which is the lightest version of PSLV.

ISRO to launch #PSLVC43 carrying satellite HysIS at 09:58 (IST) tomorrow. 30 satellites of 8 nations will also ride piggyback on it.The goal of #HysIS is to study earth’s surface in visible,near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 28, 2018

