India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-51 launched with Amazonia-1, a Brazilian satellite, and 18 other satellites. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo and the name are etched on the spacecraft's top panel. PSLV-C51 is the 53rd mission of PSLV.

The PSLV-C51 / Amazonia-1 mission was launched by ISRO from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday, India’s PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) C-51 launched with Amazonia-1, a Brazilian satellite, and 18 other satellites. The PSLV-C51 took off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, about 100 kilometers from Chennai, at about 10.24 a.m., after a 26-hour countdown.

The primary satellite, Amazonia-1, is scheduled to reach orbit about 18 minutes after launch, with the other 18 satellites following in the next two hours. The Space Kidz India (SKI) satellite from Chennai is also among these satellites. An image and name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a copy of Bhagavad Gita is etched on the spacecraft’s top panel. PSLV-C51 is the 53rd mission of PSLV, according to a tweet from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

18 other satellites have been launched by the PSLV-C51 rocket. Four of them are IN-SPACe spacecraft. Three UNITYsats are satellites of three independent educational institutions. Satish Dhawan Satellite is the fourth satellite (SD SAT). Apart from that, NewSpace India Limited owns 14 satellites (NSIL). This is NSIL’s first commercial launch.

#WATCH ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/jtyQUYi1O0 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

A startup called Space Kids India developed the Satish Dhawan Satellite (SD SAT). It also contains Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo and name. Dr. Mrs. Kesan, the CEO of Space Kidz India, stated that startups like ours are being given a chance. That is why we demanded the names of a huge number of individuals. We have around 25,000 names so far. Who will travel into space with this satellite? On the top panel of the satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and pictures are there. It is the very first time that person`s name has been found in a private company’s satellite. PM Modi also congratulated NSIL on the successful launch of the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission.

Congratulations to NSIL and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth. pic.twitter.com/BbWYGLsyvo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2021

