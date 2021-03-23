ISRO has had a near spotless track record of pulling awe-inspiring feats. In this latest addition, a number of key technologies that were used were developed indigenously such as the 'NAVIC' receiver that was used for time synchronisation between the transmitter and the receiver modules.

India’s national space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation or the ISRO, headquartered in Bangalore said on Monday that India has for the first time successfully demonstrated free-space Quantum Communication over a distance of 300 metres.

The difference between the conventional cryptosystems that are used for data encryption and quantum communication security is that the conventional cryptosystems rely on mathematical algorithms while quantum communication is based on Physics laws.

ISRO said in a statement that gimbal mechanism systems instead of bulky large-aperture telescopes were used for optical alignment. It added that the demonstration had included live videoconferencing using quantum-key-encrypted signals. The statement further read that it was a major milestone achievement for unconditionally secured satellite data communication using quantum technologies.

ISRO further said that the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology underpins Quantum Communication technology that ensures unconditional data security by virtue of the principles of quantum mechanics, which is not possible with conventional encryption systems.

