It was on Monday that Indian Space Research Organization or ISRO announced that the demonstration of free-space Quantum Communication over a distance of 300 m has been successful. ISRO believes that this is a major milestone for unconditionally secured satellite data communication using quantum technologies. India because of this success now has joined a handful of other nations such as the US, the UK, Canada, China and Japan who have been known for making significant contributions in the field of quantum communication.

The quantum capabilities of ISRO was displayed through live video conferencing using quantum-key-encrypted signals. The free-space quantum key distribution was exhibited at Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad between two line-of-sight buildings within the campus. Not only that, the experiment was performed at night to ensure that there is no interference of the direct sunlight.

Rather, the majority of mission critical technologies which had been utilized in the experiments were built by ISRO in-house. Those include the NAVIC receiver which has been known for its ability of time synchronization between the transmitter and receiver modules as well as gimbal mechanism systems.

The function of Quantum Key Distribution is that it generates and distribute a secret key which thereafter can be used to encrypt or decrypt a message. However, it is because of the existence of quantum phenomena like quantum entanglement that the presence of a third party between a sender and receiver can be identified by securing the data transmission . This will lead the way for a highly secured satellite based quantum communication.

