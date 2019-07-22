Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former MEA Sushma Swaraj congratulated to ISRO scientists on flawless launching of Chandrayaan-2. Team ISRO scripted a new chapter in India’s space history with the launch of this ambitious and indigenous Mission to Moon.

The Indian Space Organisation (ISRO) organized a press conference after the successful launching of Chandrayaan-2 on Monday, July 22, 2019.

ISRO chief K Sivan said he was extremely happy to announce that the GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards the moon and to land at a place near the South Pole to carry out scientific experiments, he added.

A series of maneuvers will be carried out to raise its orbit and put Chandrayaan-2 on Lunar Transfer Trajectory. On entering Moon’s sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for Lunar Capture. The spacecraft will take 48 days to land on Moon’s surface. The Orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularized to 100×100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers. On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones. The lander-Vikram will finally land near the South Pole of the moon on Sep 7, 2019. Subsequently, Rover will roll out and carry out experiments on Lunar surface for a period of 1 Lunar day which is equal to 14 Earth days. The orbiter will continue its mission for a duration of one year.

Launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 Vehicle https://t.co/P93BGn4wvT — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

