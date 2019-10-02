Hyderabad Police have found an ISRO scientist murdered at his residence. The police suspect that he was hit on the head, resulting in his death.

ISRO scientist murder case: Hyderabad Police suspect Suresh Kumar was hit on head: Hyderabad Police has recovered a body of a scientist working with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), reports said on Thursday. SR Suresh Kumar was found murdered at his residence in Ameerpet on Tuesday, October 1. After the preliminary investigation, the police have suspected that the 56-year-old scientist was allegedly killed by an unidentified man.

The police added that he was hit on his head with a heavy object and its injury resulted in his death. Meanwhile, the police have shifted his body to Osmania hospital for post mortem. The investigation into the matter is also underway. The reports said that Suresh used to live alone in his flat and was a native of Kerala.

The matter came to light when his colleagues called him on his mobile number to know about his whereabouts on Tuesday. Suresh was not present at the office and was not responding to the calls, which raised the alarm. His colleagues then contacted his wife, who works at a bank in Chennai. His wife soon rushed to Hyderabad with some of her family members and went to the police.

Hyderabad Police: SR Suresh Kumar, who was working as a scientist at National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO, found dead at his residence in Ameerpet. Body shifted to Osmania hospital for post mortem. Investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/EZFvSHM8JR — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

The police then went to Suresh’s residence where they broke open his flat. He was found lying dead on his bed. The police launched a probe at the spot and gathered the evidence. The police said that they have been going through the CCTV footage to find more evidence into the matter.

Suresh is survived by two children and his wife. His son is currently residing in the US while his daughter lives in Delhi. He was living in Hyderabad for the past 20 years. His wife also used to live with him but was recently transferred to Chennai by the bank in 2005.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App