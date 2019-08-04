India’s space agency ISRO has shared some pictures on Twitter of the planet earth a viewed by the Chandryaan-2. Twitterati has shared their best reaction after seeing beautiful pictures of the planet Earth. ISRO successfully executed the fourth of the five planned orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandryaan-2 in the Earth’s orbit on July 22.

India’s space agency, ISRO which successfully launched a second mission, Chandryaan-2 to moon on July 22. Several Indians who are eagerly waiting with their bated breath to know spacecraft’ landing on the moon, ISRO decided to share some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of the planet Earth.

Space Agency took to Twitter to share some of the images. Take a look at some green and blue planet.

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT pic.twitter.com/1XKiFCsOsR — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT pic.twitter.com/1XKiFCsOsR — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:32 UT pic.twitter.com/KyqdCh5UHa — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

#ISRO

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:29 UT pic.twitter.com/IsdzQtfMRv — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

#ISRO

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

Soon after the post, Twitterati flooded the official handle of social media handle with their proud comments. Some wrote it is no less than a proud moment while some has no words to express over the Earth’s beauty.

Awesome view from prestigious Indian mission CY-2. — Lakshmipathi (@lveluru) August 4, 2019

Wow.

Earth u beauty 😍💓.

Great work @isro .. great pics By #Chandrayaan2 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) August 4, 2019

Keep us amazed Chandryaan 2 and team ISRO. Respect and proud — Swatantar Kumar (@sawi_mpi) August 4, 2019

What a beautiful earth 🌍 😘 — Bhanu (@Bhanu26643970) August 4, 2019

Earlier, to this, a few fake images were shared on the social media claiming it was taken by the Chandrayaan-2. However, later it turned out to be incorrect.

ISRO is aiming for soft landing of the lander (spacecraft) in the South Pole region of the moon where no country had gone so far.

Most powerful three-stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 had launched the spacecraft into the Earth’s orbit on July 22 from the spacecraft in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

Agency planned a total of 15 orbit raising manoeuvres before the 3,850 kilogrammes (kg) three-module Chandrayaan-2 comprising an orbiter, lander and rover are brought around the Moon, which is at a distance of four lakh km from the Earth.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App