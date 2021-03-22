In a major boost to the space sector, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed a bilateral memorandum with four of the premier institutes to set up space incubation centres across the country. Dr Sivan has said that the S-TIC will provide several opportunities to not just final year graduates, post-graduate students but also research scholars to become entrepreneurs.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four prestigious colleges in India to set up space technology incubation centres (S-TIC) in their campuses. The incubation centres will be set up at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (Bhopal, Central Region), Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (western region), and National Institute of Technology, Rourkela ( eastern region). ISRO chairman Dr. K Sivan who is also the secretary of the Department of Space explained about the space programmes and encouraged the students to explore their entrepreneurship skills in the space technology domain.

Dr Sivan in his presidential address stated that the S-TIC would provide many opportunities for final year graduate as well as post-graduate students and research scholars as entrepreneurs. Practical Projects linked to the space mission shall be made available to the students at the S-TICs and the research outcome will further be translated into a prototype or proof-of-concept through industries within their region.

Scientific secretary ISRO, R. Umamaheshwaran explained the need for an inter-disciplinary approach and teamwork across the various discipline of science and space technology for accomplishing the objectives of S-TIC. He further emphasised that the setting up of incubation centres would be a major boost for all space-related activities in these regions.

As per ISRO, the S-TIC at VNT Nagpur will function as a focal centre for the western region including Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT), Gujrat, Daman & Diu and Rajasthan. The S-TIC which will be set up MANIT Bhopal will cover Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. the S-TIC at NIT Rourkela shall cover the state of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and the UT of Andaman & Nicobar Island.

