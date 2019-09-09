ISRO scientist G Madhavan Nair who was involved in the Chandrayaan 2 project told the media that Vikram lander had been found in one piece on the lunar surface but in a tilted position.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist G Madhavan Nair on Monday said that ISRO has spotted the Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander in one piece on the lunar surface. He said Vikram lander has been found in a single piece but in a tilted position. He said that it was not a soft landing and Vikram landed in a high speed on Moon’s surface. The scientists have been trying to establish the link with the Vikram lander and the rover Pragyan which placed inside it.

Referring to the thermal images sent by the on-board camera of the orbiter, Nair said it seems that Vikram lander had hard-landing. A team of scientists at ISROTelemetry and trying to Track and re-establish the Command Network (ISTRAC).

A day ago, ISRO chief K Sivan had announced that ISRO has re-located the Chandrayaan 2 and trying to re-establish the contact with Vikram lander. Earlier, it was said that scientists lost contact with Vikram when it was only 2.1 kms away from the moon’s surface.

A scientist said until everything is intact, it’s very hard to re-establish contact with the lander. The possibilities are very less but ISRO scientists are trying their best. The communication can be resumed only if the lander made had a soft-landing, and its all systems are functioning. Things are bleak as of now.

