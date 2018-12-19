ISRO successfully launches communication satellite GSAT-7A on-board GSLV-F11 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota: According to ISRO, the GSLV-F11 will inject the 2250 kg communication satellite GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre today. It will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot.

ISRO successfully launches communication satellite GSAT-7A on-board GSLV-F11 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its communication satellite GSAT-7A on-board GSLV-F11 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday. According to ISRO, the GSLV-F11 injected the 2250 kg communication satellite GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre today. It will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot.

GSLV-F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages – the four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage, the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel and the Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.

The GSAT-7A Spacecraft, which is configured on ISRO’s standard I-2000 Kg (I-2K) Bus, is the 35th Indian Communication satellite built by ISRO. The Satellite is built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region.

The Indian Space Research organisation on November 14 successfully launched India’s heaviest satellite GSAT-29 satellite from Sriharikota. The GSAT-29 carried Ka and Ku band high throughput transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users, including in the remotest areas in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir.

