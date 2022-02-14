India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, said ISRO.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on early Monday morning launched PSLV-C52/EOS-04 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota along with two other co-passenger satellites. India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, said ISRO.

As per ISRO, the PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04), weighing 1710 kg into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km. “PSLV-C52 mission will also carry two small satellites as co-passengers which includes one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B),” they said.

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours IST on February 14, 2022 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. https://t.co/BisacQP8Qf — ISRO (@isro) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, two scientific pay loads will contribute to a better understanding of ionosphere dynamics and coronal heating processes. The first INSPIREsat-1 was developed by the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics, with contributions from NTU Singapore and NCU Taiwan.