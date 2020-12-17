CMS-01 will be launched with the help of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50). CMS-01 and PSLV-C50 both have already been stationed on the SLP to be eventually launched into space.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch a communication satellite named CMS-01 into space tomorrow i.e. December 17 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, situated in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The timing of the launch will be 3:41 p.m. IST.

The launch date was originally designated as December 7, and then constantly postponed to December 8, 14 and finally 17 because of unfavourable weather conditions and the chances of hurricanes.

CMS-01 will be launched with the help of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50). CMS-01 and PSLV-C50 both have already been stationed on the SLP to be eventually launched into space.

ISRO stated that this will be the 22nd flight of the PSLV in the XL category and the 52nd overall PSLV flight. This will also be the 77nd flight of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. ISRO has used multiple versions the PSLV. The PSLV can not be used again after one use and some of it will be crashed into the Indian Ocean.

Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, had announced that the newly developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV) carrying EOS-3 will be launched after CMS-01. Other Indian satellites that are waiting in queue to be launched are the GISAT and Microsat-2A.

