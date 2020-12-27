India's indigenous first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan will be carrying three Indian astronauts in low orbit earth. ISRO chairman K Sivan has said that the first flight ever will use eco-friendly fuel.

India’s indigenous first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan will be carrying three Indian astronauts in low orbit earth. ISRO chairman K Sivan has said that the first flight ever will use eco-friendly fuel. The National Space agency had planned to launch its maiden human space flight mission ‘Gaganyaan’ by December 2021. Sivan said it may be adopted for use in every stage of a rocket.

While speaking at the 16th convocation of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Sivan said that as India continues to focus on economic growth, it also needs to ensure that environmental damage is limited by adopting green technologies. The Chairman addressed that ISRO has made space-grade lithium-ion batteries which will be useful for mass adoption of electric vehicles.

The Chairman informed the country that ISRO is developing green propulsion for its human space flight mission and In the future, all the propulsion stages may adopt green fuel. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a communication satellite aboard India’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on December 17.

Also Read: Amid tensions with India, Chinese PLA ally Pak GHQ Rawalpindi’s terror tactics makes deadly progress

Also Read: Instant loan app fraud busted in Cyberabad: Chinese national and three members of his gang arrested

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century and a milestone for New India.